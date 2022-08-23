Dr. James O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James O'Brien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James O'Brien, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. O'Brien works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Capital Cardiology Associates PC7 Southwoods Blvd, Albany, NY 12211 Directions (518) 292-6000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Brien?
Dr O’Brien has a passion and heart for what he does. You have concerns he listens and more than that acts. He has amazing bedside manner and if you need 5 minutes of his time or 55 he will take it. Due to that sometimes he may run behind (cca also sometimes overbooks him not his fault) but I would take quality over having to wait a little bit. He saved my life and helps reassure me through ptsd from that life experience at such a young age. He cares about you as a whole person! Recommend 10/10! Also his nurses amazing! AND have a question day or night put it in the portal and he gets back at MAX Within 24-48 hours!
About Dr. James O'Brien, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1770578031
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Med Center
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Brien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Brien works at
Dr. O'Brien has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Brien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.