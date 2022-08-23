Overview

Dr. James O'Brien, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. O'Brien works at Capital Cardiology Associates in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.