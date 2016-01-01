See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Norristown, PA
Dr. James Nutt III, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Nutt III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Nutt III works at Valley Forge Orthopaedics in Norristown, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norristown Orthopaedic Associates Inc.
    1308 Dekalb St, Norristown, PA 19401 (610) 279-8686

About Dr. James Nutt III, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 53 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
  • English
  • 1063511467
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
  • Orthopedic Surgery
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Nutt III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nutt III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nutt III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nutt III works at Valley Forge Orthopaedics in Norristown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Nutt III’s profile.

Dr. Nutt III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nutt III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nutt III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nutt III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

