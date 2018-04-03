Overview

Dr. James Nunally Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge East Hospital.



Dr. Nunally Jr works at Erlanger Premier Health Care in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Trichomoniasis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.