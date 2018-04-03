Dr. James Nunally Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nunally Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Nunally Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Nunally Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge East Hospital.
Dr. Nunally Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Women's Health Services251 N Lyerly St Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 648-7770
-
2
Southside Community Health Center3800 Tennessee Ave Ste 124, Chattanooga, TN 37409 Directions (423) 778-2721Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge East Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nunally is trust worthy.. If it wasn't for him and the nurses My oldest daughter would not be here. I've been with him since 1992 and if I lived somewhere else I would come back for an appointment still.... He has delivered all my kids and grandkids.. ??????
About Dr. James Nunally Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Nunally Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nunally Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nunally Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nunally Jr has seen patients for Trichomoniasis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nunally Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nunally Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nunally Jr.
