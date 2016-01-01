Dr. James Noto, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Noto, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Noto, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Plains, PA. They graduated from WILLIAM CAREY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Noto works at
Locations
Commonwealth Health Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery670 S River St Ste 203, Plains, PA 18705 Directions (570) 552-7110
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Noto, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1245641430
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM CAREY COLLEGE
- Neurology
