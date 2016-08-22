Dr. James Northington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Northington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Northington, MD
Overview
Dr. James Northington, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Northington works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northington Clinic PC1945 Florence Blvd, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 767-6293
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Northington?
Very professional and friendly and very helpful staff.
About Dr. James Northington, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1194716506
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Northington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Northington accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Northington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Northington works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Northington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Northington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Northington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Northington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.