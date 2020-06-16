See All Otolaryngologists in Wesley Chapel, FL
Dr. James Norman, MD

Endocrine Surgery
5 (234)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Norman, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Oral Roberts University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Norman works at Clayman Thyroid Center in Wesley Chapel, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norman Parathyroid Center
    2400 Cypress Glen Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 972-0000
  2. 2
    The Parathyroid Center at Tampa General Hospital
    1 Davis Blvd # 6000, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 972-0000

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism

Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 234 ratings
    Patient Ratings (234)
    5 Star
    (226)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 16, 2020
    Thanks to Dr.Norman and Dr. Carling. The nursing team made me give you the fifth star. When I got overwhelmed with the prep they heard me, and that was all I needed. Tell them often how good they are.
    Monika Conti — Jun 16, 2020
    About Dr. James Norman, MD

    • Endocrine Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1073535811
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Florida
    • University of South Florida-Moffitt Cancer Center
    • Oral Roberts University / School of Medicine
    • University of Central Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Norman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Norman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Norman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Norman has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    234 patients have reviewed Dr. Norman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

