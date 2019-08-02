James Noftle, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Noftle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
James Noftle, LMFT
James Noftle, LMFT is a Relationship Counselor in Huntington Beach, CA.
Anew Era TMS7677 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (888) 986-0680
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
Doctor James Noftle has SAVED my life. I am Bipolar one and have been to over fifty doctors. I have been sent by insurance company to doctors whom don’t speak English, do not care about your illnesses, only how much money they can collect from your insurance company by over medicating. I was on over four THOUSAND pills a year! I am now on one! I found Doctor Jame Noftle through Google, two minutes from my home. My health and many relationships were DESTROYED! I am now on ONE medication only. I feel ABSOLUTELY Wonderful! Their office also has a medication management program. Please Believe Me When I Say That I Have Found The God of Therapists. Thank You.
About James Noftle, LMFT
- Relationship Counseling
- English
- 1073090312
James Noftle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Noftle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
