Overview

Dr. James Nitzkorski, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Nitzkorski works at Health Quest Med Prac Onclgy in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.