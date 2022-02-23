See All Oncologists in Poughkeepsie, NY
Dr. James Nitzkorski, MD

Oncology
5 (29)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Nitzkorski, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Nitzkorski works at Health Quest Med Prac Onclgy in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Vassar Brothers Medical Center
    45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 483-6920

  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Colorectal Cancer
Melanoma
Peritoneal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Melanoma
Peritoneal Cancer

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Feb 23, 2022
    Dr Nitzkorski he is so kind personable and equally compassionate. I highly recommend Dr Nitzkorski... He saved my life.
    Theresa Corrigan — Feb 23, 2022
    About Dr. James Nitzkorski, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • 1245471986
    Education & Certifications

    • Fox Chase Cancer Center
    • Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Nitzkorski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nitzkorski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nitzkorski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nitzkorski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nitzkorski works at Health Quest Med Prac Onclgy in Poughkeepsie, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nitzkorski’s profile.

    Dr. Nitzkorski has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nitzkorski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Nitzkorski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nitzkorski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nitzkorski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nitzkorski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

