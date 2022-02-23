Dr. James Nitzkorski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nitzkorski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Nitzkorski, MD
Overview
Dr. James Nitzkorski, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Locations
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-6920
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nitzkorski he is so kind personable and equally compassionate. I highly recommend Dr Nitzkorski... He saved my life.
About Dr. James Nitzkorski, MD
- Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1245471986
Education & Certifications
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
- Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
