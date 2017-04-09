Dr. Nininger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Nininger, MD
Overview
Dr. James Nininger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Nininger works at
Locations
-
1
Arthur N Gabriel MD PC30 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 879-8338
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nininger?
He is understanding, flexible and easy to work with! He helped me!!!
About Dr. James Nininger, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1235298530
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nininger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nininger works at
Dr. Nininger has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nininger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nininger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nininger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nininger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nininger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.