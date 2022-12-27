Dr. James Nieman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Nieman, MD
Dr. James Nieman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and Van Wert County Hospital.
Surgery Center of West Central Ohio801 Medical Dr, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 222-6622
Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio Inc.1180 Professional Dr, Van Wert, OH 45891 Directions (419) 238-9764
Van Wert County Hospital1250 S Washington St, Van Wert, OH 45891 Directions (419) 222-6622
Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio1501 Bright Rd, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 424-0131Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Grand Lake Health System
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- Van Wert County Hospital
He is a great surgeon with a comforting bedside manner. I highly recommend him for any orthopedic surgery!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
