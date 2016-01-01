See All Pediatric Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. James Nielsen, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
3 (2)
Overview

Dr. James Nielsen, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital|Boston Chldrns Hosp

Dr. Nielsen works at Fink Ambulatory Center in New York, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Congenital Heart Disease and Ventricular Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Health
    150 E 32nd St Fl 2, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-5940
  2. 2
    Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates--Mineola
    120 Mineola Blvd Ste 320, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-4600
  3. 3
    NYU Langone Pediatric Cardiology
    424 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-5940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. James Nielsen, MD

    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital|Boston Chldrns Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tulane Sch Med
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Nielsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nielsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nielsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nielsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nielsen has seen patients for Septal Defect, Congenital Heart Disease and Ventricular Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nielsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nielsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nielsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nielsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nielsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

