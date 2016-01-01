Dr. James Nielsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nielsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Nielsen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Cardiology Consultants1717 N E St Ste 331, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 484-6600
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- University Tex Hsc
- University Tex Hsc
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nielsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nielsen accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nielsen has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nielsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nielsen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nielsen.
