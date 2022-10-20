Overview

Dr. James Nicholson III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.