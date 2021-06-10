Overview

Dr. James Nichols, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



Dr. Nichols works at Mercy Health Howland Primary Care in Warren, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.