Dr. James Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. James Nguyen, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VA SAN DIEGO HEALTHCARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Bradenton Cardiology Center316 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 748-2277
Bradenton Cardiology Center8340 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 748-2277
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. Nguyen and by far the best care and staff. Not only do the care so well for the patients they also care for and accomadate the families and care partners.
About Dr. James Nguyen, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1841441474
Education & Certifications
- VA SAN DIEGO HEALTHCARE SYSTEM
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
