Dr. James Nguyen, MD

Neurosurgery
Dr. James Nguyen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. 

Dr. Nguyen works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Burbank, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hycy and Howard Hill Neuroscience Institute at PSJMC
    501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 847-4835
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 04, 2020
    It has been three weeks since dr wen performed my back surgery and I am already up and walking around. Dr wen's expertise has allowed me to regain my enjoyment of life. After many years of suffering from back pain and fear of having surgery, I decided to seek help. I was referred to dr wen and his guidance, expertise and caring personality, put me at ease and trusted that he had my best interest in mind. I was not wrong! I am three weeks post surgery and I am pain free and HAPPY! I am still recovering and gaining strength/ balance, but it will not be long until I resume my activities. In addition, I have many health issues that he had to deal with, but he took the time to consult with my many doctors and ensure my well being. Thank you Dr Wen ?? ?
Carmela Goldhaber — Nov 04, 2020
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    Dr. Nguyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

