Dr. James Ng, MD
Overview
Dr. James Ng, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aiea, HI.
Locations
Island Eye Center Inc.98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 480, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 485-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good Urologist. Communicates and explains well, always makes time for his patients' calls, excellent doctor
About Dr. James Ng, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1285699702
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ng has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.