Overview

Dr. James Newton, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center, Bothwell Regional Health Center, Capital Region Medical Center, Hermann Area District Hospital, Lake Regional Health System, Moberly Regional Medical Center, Samaritan Hospital and University Of Missouri Health Care.



Dr. Newton works at Columbia Orthopaedic Group in Columbia, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.