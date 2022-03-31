Dr. James Newlon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Newlon, MD
Overview
Dr. James Newlon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Newlon works at
Locations
-
1
Ear Nose and Throat Associates, Fort Myers, FL9711 Commerce Center Ct Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 939-2621
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newlon?
Dr Newlon was fantastic as was the office staff I highly recommend him
About Dr. James Newlon, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1982785937
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newlon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newlon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newlon works at
Dr. Newlon has seen patients for Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newlon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Newlon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newlon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newlon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newlon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.