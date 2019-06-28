Overview

Dr. James Newby, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Newby works at On Demand Enterprises Inc in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.