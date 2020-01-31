Dr. James Netterville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Netterville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Netterville, MD
Overview
Dr. James Netterville, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Locations
Vanderbilt University Medical Center7209 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-6180
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Netterville after a endoscopy of my throat showed a tumor/mass. He saw me within a week of my referral. He scheduled surgery within a week, and removed the tumor. The pathology was negative for cancer. I feel like he saved my life. The tumor was growing in my airway. I felt very confident in his abilities and knowledge. He took time to explain and show me the plan for surgery. He has excellent bedside manners. I would highly recommend him to anyone who wants a doctor they can trust to give them the best care. I live two and a half hours from his office, and would gladly drive all day.
About Dr. James Netterville, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
