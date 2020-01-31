Overview

Dr. James Netterville, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Netterville works at VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.