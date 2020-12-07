Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. James Nelson, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Redlands, CA.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
1
Redlands Community Hospital350 Terracina Blvd, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (951) 290-4157
Hospital Affiliations
- Hemet Global Medical Center
- Redlands Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In my late 60's now, survived oral Cancer through his Proton radiation plan, guidance and counsel. Dr. Nelson is profoundly and practically intelligent, truthful and straightforward; frank. I believe karmic influences led me to him, and I am eternally grateful, and feel positively indebted for the gift of saving my life..
About Dr. James Nelson, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1699962936
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.