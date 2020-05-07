Dr. James Neiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Neiman, MD
Dr. James Neiman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seminole, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
James Chris Neiman MD9555 Seminole Blvd Ste 209, Seminole, FL 33772 Directions (727) 380-2180
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. neiman is a patient thoughtful doctor. I have been his patient for years and would not consider going to anyone else. Valerie Visnage Seminole Fl. The wait time is minimal, his staff are kind and efficient. I always feel very comfortable.
About Dr. James Neiman, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1144265646
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
- St Thomas Medical Center
- St Thomas Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Neiman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neiman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neiman has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neiman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Neiman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.