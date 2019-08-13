Overview

Dr. James Neifing, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Neifing works at Portland Dbts & Endcrnlgy Ctr in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.