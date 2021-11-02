Dr. James Neid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Neid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Neid, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Rocky Mtn Infectious Disease Specialists1550 S Potomac St Ste 270, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (720) 764-6662
-
2
Rocky Moutain Infectious Disease Specialist10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 460, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0308
-
3
Rocky Mountain Infectious Disease Specialist1606 Prairie Center Pkwy Ste 340, Brighton, CO 80601 Directions (303) 963-0307MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best!!
About Dr. James Neid, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1962467126
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- University of Minnesota Hospitals and Clinics
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neid speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Neid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neid.
