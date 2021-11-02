Overview

Dr. James Neid, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Neid works at Rocky Mtn Infectious Disease Specialists in Aurora, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO and Brighton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.