Overview

Dr. James Neel, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Neel works at Internal Medicine in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.