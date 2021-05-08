Dr. James Neel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Neel, MD
Overview
Dr. James Neel, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.
Locations
St John Medical Center1923 S Utica Ave # 5, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 712-3366Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
God guides Dr. Neel not only in surgery but in his everyday life. We have never had a doctor treat us nearly as well as this one. My hubby is up & feeling great after a quadruple bypass Tuesday. This was his 2nd heart surgery since 2016. Dr. Neel is not only the best surgeon but a genuinely good man. If I had to put my heart in a doctor's hands it would only be with him. He has done everything he could to make this as easy on us as possible. Before the surgery he spent time with us explaining everything. During the operation his staff called at least once a hour then while my hubby was in recovery Dr. Neel came in to talk to us not once but several times. Since the surgery he has personally called everyday!! In my eyes, Dr. Neel is such a breath of fresh air. The world needs all doctors to treat their patient's like him. A#1
About Dr. James Neel, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942408620
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Trinity University, San Antonio, Texas
- General Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
