Dr. James Neel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Neel works at Health First Medical Group in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.