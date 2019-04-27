Dr. James Neel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Neel, MD
Dr. James Neel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Health First Medical Group1130 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Neel is a caring compassionate intelligent physician. He is consistently on time for appointments and brings a great deal of knowledge and background to each visit.
About Dr. James Neel, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Emory University School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Neel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neel accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neel has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Neel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neel.
