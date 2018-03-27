Dr. James Neal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Neal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Neal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Menifee, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Dr. Neal works at
Locations
Platinum Women's Health and Wellness, Menifee, CA29826 Haun Rd Ste 209, Menifee, CA 92586 Directions (951) 672-3331
Platinum Women's Health and Wellness Primary25470 Medical Center Dr Ste 205, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 677-0215
Platinum Womens Health and Wellness25495 Medical Center Dr Ste 300, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 677-0215Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Neal & Staff are very welcoming and were able to help & answer all my questions. Overall great experience with my both pregnancies.
About Dr. James Neal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Franklin Square Hospital Center
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- ATLANTIC UNION COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neal works at
Dr. Neal has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Neal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neal.
