Overview

Dr. James Neal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Menifee, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center.



Dr. Neal works at Grace Family Health in Menifee, CA with other offices in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.