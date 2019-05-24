Dr. Neahring has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Neahring, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Neahring, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital and Wabash General Hospital.
Dr. Neahring works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Deaconess Specialty Physicians Inc.4007 Gateway Blvd Ste 100, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 490-5536
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Gibson Hospital
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Wabash General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Alliance Health Care
- Ambetter
- Ameriben
- American Family Insurance
- American International Group (AIG)
- American National
- American Pioneer
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Health
- Baptist Health Services Group
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Boilermakers National Health & Welfare Fund
- Broadspire
- C and O Employee's Hospital Association
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CBA Health Insurance
- Celtic Insurance Company
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- Comprehensive Benefits Plan
- Conseco
- CoreSource
- Corizon Health
- Coventry Health Care
- Dunn & Associates
- EBS-RMSCO
- Encore
- Equitable
- Essence Healthcare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Gallagher Basset
- Gateway Health Plan
- Global Excel Insurance
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Marsh Affinity Group Services
- McLaren Health Plan
- MDwise
- Medco
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Indiana
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medico
- Meridian Health Plan
- Moda Health
- Monumental Life Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Navajo Nation
- Nippon Life Benefits
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Pan American Life Insurance Group
- Passport Health Plan
- Pekin Insurance
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Pipefitters
- Pittman
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Health Systems
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Providence Health Plans
- Prudential
- Pyramid Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Seabury and Smith Inc.
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- SelectHealth
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- Southern Indiana Health Organization (SIHO)
- Starmark
- State Farm
- State Mutual Insurance Company
- Teamcare
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Thrivent Financial
- TPA
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealth Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
- WPS Health Insurance
- York Risk Services
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neahring?
I trust Dr. Neahring judgment, very practical and comes across as a very smart doctor. I would recommend Dr. Neahring {and Have} to anyone who is looking for a GOOD cardiologist.
About Dr. James Neahring, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1104874379
Education & Certifications
- Med College of Wisconsin
- University IA Hosps
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neahring accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neahring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neahring works at
Dr. Neahring has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neahring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Neahring. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neahring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neahring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neahring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.