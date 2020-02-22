Dr. James Natalicchio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Natalicchio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Natalicchio, MD
Overview
Dr. James Natalicchio, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Fla Spine Inst
Dr. Natalicchio works at
Locations
Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC25 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-2277Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC440 Old Hook Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 358-0707Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
very helpful
About Dr. James Natalicchio, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1265409205
Education & Certifications
- Fla Spine Inst
- Rusk Inst-NYU Hosp
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
Frequently Asked Questions
