Dr. James Namnoum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Namnoum, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine.
Atlanta Plastic Surgery PC975 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-1311Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Namnoum does amazing work and I highly recommend. He is very knowledgeable, thorough, and answered all of my questions. He and his team made sure I understood all aspects of my surgery. They were supportive and available at every step in the process.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1801878939
- Reconstructive Surg Found
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
