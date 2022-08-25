Dr. Nalbone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Nalbone, MD
Overview
Dr. James Nalbone, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Dr. Nalbone works at
Locations
Albany Physical Therapy4 Executive Park Dr, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 438-9722
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Elizabeth Demis through this practice as well as Marianne Nettina, I have not personally worked with Dr Nalbone. I received great care from the practitioners I worked with. However, I would echo what many have said about reception. Follow through on scheduling future appointments was limited if I met with a provider over the phone or through Doxy. I usually had to follow up myself. Would have paperwork sent to me the day of an appt and then were annoyed I didn’t have it done in time when there was little notice. But they were flexible in scheduling for me when other practices had ridiculous wait times and Elizabeth is very helpful and caring.
About Dr. James Nalbone, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
