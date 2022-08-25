See All Psychiatrists in Albany, NY
Dr. James Nalbone, MD

Psychiatry
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Nalbone, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.

Dr. Nalbone works at James Nelbone MD in Albany, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Albany Physical Therapy
    4 Executive Park Dr, Albany, NY 12203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 438-9722

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 25, 2022
    I have seen Elizabeth Demis through this practice as well as Marianne Nettina, I have not personally worked with Dr Nalbone. I received great care from the practitioners I worked with. However, I would echo what many have said about reception. Follow through on scheduling future appointments was limited if I met with a provider over the phone or through Doxy. I usually had to follow up myself. Would have paperwork sent to me the day of an appt and then were annoyed I didn’t have it done in time when there was little notice. But they were flexible in scheduling for me when other practices had ridiculous wait times and Elizabeth is very helpful and caring.
    About Dr. James Nalbone, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699889444
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nalbone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nalbone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nalbone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nalbone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nalbone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nalbone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

