Overview

Dr. James Nakamura, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Nakamura works at Dr. Keith Matsumoto in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    James K Nakamura MD Inc
    James K Nakamura MD Inc
1319 Punahou St Ste 900, Honolulu, HI 96826
(808) 949-0011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Fever Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 26, 2022
    Dr. James Nakamura is seriously the BEST doctor you could have for your child. He knows all these other ways of curing things without medication and I personally love that about him. For example, I hit my head really hard one day and it caused me to get vertigo. Instead of giving me medication like how all other doctors try to cure or relieve vertigo symptoms, he made me do this sit, lay back, spin(turning my head certain ways), and sit up a few times and my vertigo was completely gone. AND that was just one of the many times he's cured me and my family without all those medications. Great doctor!
    Chell T — Jan 26, 2022
    About Dr. James Nakamura, MD

    Pediatrics
    English
    1336571405
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nakamura has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nakamura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nakamura works at Dr. Keith Matsumoto in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Nakamura’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakamura. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakamura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakamura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakamura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

