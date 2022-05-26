Dr. James Nairus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nairus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Nairus, MD
Overview
Dr. James Nairus, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Saint Vincent Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Nairus works at
Locations
-
1
Meeks Zilberfarb Orthopedics40 Allied Dr, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (617) 264-1100Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nairus?
Replaced right hip and it fells like my own .he took the time to answer my questions and most important spent 20 miniutes pre surgery to explain what to expect He is the best .
About Dr. James Nairus, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1306828249
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital|U Ma Med Ctr
- U MA
- U Ma Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nairus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nairus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nairus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nairus works at
Dr. Nairus has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nairus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Nairus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nairus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nairus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nairus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.