Dr. James Nackley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Nackley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Nackley works at
Locations
North Richland Hills Endoscopy Center7640 NE Loop 820 Ste 96, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (469) 713-5052
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.1600 Central Dr Ste 155, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 267-8470
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nackley is the BEST. He is kind, caring and very funny. He takes his time, explains things well, and, honestly, it's the best time you will ever have at a doctor's office. He makes colonoscopies fun! I can't say enough--LOVE him! Only problem is it can be a long wait time to get in to see him--which is understandable. So call and schedule early.
About Dr. James Nackley, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1669432571
Education & Certifications
- University South Fla
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nackley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nackley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nackley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nackley works at
Dr. Nackley has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nackley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Nackley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nackley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nackley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nackley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.