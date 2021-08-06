Overview

Dr. James Myer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Benson Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Myer works at Pima Heart & Vascular in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Benson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.