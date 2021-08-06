Dr. James Myer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Myer, MD
Overview
Dr. James Myer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Benson Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Locations
Pima Heart & Vascular4729 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular2404 E River Rd Bldg 1, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular450 S Ocotillo Ave, Benson, AZ 85602 Directions (520) 838-3540Saturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Benson Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Onecare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Saw Dr. Myer yesterday at their Benson Az location. Both Dr. Myer and his entire staff were very friendly and professional. Explained everything very well and planned for my follow up. Would definitely reccomend him to family and friends.
About Dr. James Myer, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1679551295
Education & Certifications
- U Okla
- Mercy Hosp
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Cardiovascular Disease
