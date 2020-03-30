Overview

Dr. James Myatt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Coryell Memorial Hospital, Falls Community Hospital And Clinic, Limestone Medical Center and Parkview Regional Hospital.



Dr. Myatt works at Waco Heart & Vascular in Waco, TX with other offices in Crockett, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.