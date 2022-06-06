Dr. James Muth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Muth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Muth, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in West Chester, OH.
Dr. Muth works at
Locations
West Chester Hospital7700 University Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 298-3649
Mhp - the Heart Institute West3301 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 125, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 215-9200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Ridley-Tree Cancer Center230 Medical Center Dr Ste 1500, Seaman, OH 45679 Directions (937) 386-3420
University Of Cincinnati Medical Center7675 Wellness Way, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8521
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
takes time to listen
About Dr. James Muth, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
