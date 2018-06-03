Overview

Dr. James Murray Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Murray Jr works at St. Peter's Primary Care in Saratoga Springs, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.