Dr. James Murray, MD
Dr. James Murray, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with Lac-USC Med Ctr
Clinic Office for Patient Appointments1040 Elm Ave Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 432-9911
Beach Cities Surgical Associates1760 Termino Ave Ste G18, Long Beach, CA 90804 Directions (562) 494-6700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Murray & his colleague Dr. Desa are extremely knowledgeable & gifted with their exceptional surgical expertise. Before going into the operating room, I was comforted & the surgery was explained which eased my mind. Above all, they are both kind & patient. Because of there exceptional medical skills & knowledge in an urgent medical emergency, I’m grateful to be healing & alive. I deeply thank them both from my heart.
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- Lac-USC Med Ctr
- Lac-Usc Med Center
- Lac/Usc Med Center Ca
- UC Santa Barbara
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
