Dr. James Murray, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Murray, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with Lac-USC Med Ctr

Dr. Murray works at Greater Long Beach Surgical in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Clinic Office for Patient Appointments
    1040 Elm Ave Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90813 (562) 432-9911
    Beach Cities Surgical Associates
    1760 Termino Ave Ste G18, Long Beach, CA 90804 (562) 494-6700
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Los Alamitos Medical Center
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chest Trauma Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colic Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Lymphadenopathy Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Multi-System Organ Failure Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 06, 2022
    Dr. Murray & his colleague Dr. Desa are extremely knowledgeable & gifted with their exceptional surgical expertise. Before going into the operating room, I was comforted & the surgery was explained which eased my mind. Above all, they are both kind & patient. Because of there exceptional medical skills & knowledge in an urgent medical emergency, I'm grateful to be healing & alive. I deeply thank them both from my heart.
    Theresa Diane Matthews — Mar 06, 2022
    About Dr. James Murray, MD

    General Surgery
    English, Spanish
    1609800044
    Education & Certifications

    Lac-USC Med Ctr
    Lac-Usc Med Center
    Lac/Usc Med Center Ca
    UC Santa Barbara
