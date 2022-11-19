Dr. James Mullins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Mullins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Mullins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winer Garden, FL. They completed their residency with Oakwood Hospital
Dr. Mullins works at
Locations
OBGYN Associates of Central Florida15502 Stoneybook Pkwy, Winer Garden, FL 34786 Directions (407) 270-2769
OBGYN Associates of Central Florida14050 Town Loop Blvd Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 987-2942
OBGYN Associates of Central Florida2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 300, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 270-2282Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
OBYGN Associates of Central FL400 Celebration Pl Ste A130, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 278-7664
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very ,very good
About Dr. James Mullins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1871597518
Education & Certifications
- Oakwood Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullins accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullins works at
Dr. Mullins has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullins.
