Dr. James Mullins, MD
Overview
Dr. James Mullins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Locations
Las Colinas ENT & Allergy7449 Las Colinas Blvd Ste 100, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 432-8282
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a caring doctor. He took his time with me. He's helped me so much with my situation.
About Dr. James Mullins, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullins has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.