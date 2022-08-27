See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Roanoke, VA
Dr. James Mulinda, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Mulinda, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MAKERERE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mulinda works at Endocrinology Associates Inc in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Real Life Nutrition Inc.
    1030 S Jefferson St Ste 200, Roanoke, VA 24016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 342-3692
  2. 2
    Endocrinology Associates Inc.
    3501 Colonial Green Cir SW, Roanoke, VA 24018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 344-3276

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Aug 27, 2022
    He listens how many Dr’s do that these days?
    LaRea Baber — Aug 27, 2022
    Photo: Dr. James Mulinda, MD
    About Dr. James Mulinda, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093797094
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAKERERE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

