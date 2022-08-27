Dr. James Mulinda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulinda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Mulinda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Mulinda, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MAKERERE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mulinda works at
Locations
Real Life Nutrition Inc.1030 S Jefferson St Ste 200, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 342-3692
Endocrinology Associates Inc.3501 Colonial Green Cir SW, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 344-3276
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He listens how many Dr’s do that these days?
About Dr. James Mulinda, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1093797094
Education & Certifications
- MAKERERE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulinda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulinda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulinda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulinda works at
Dr. Mulinda has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulinda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulinda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulinda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulinda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulinda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.