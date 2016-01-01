Overview

Dr. James Moy, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Medical Center



Dr. Moy works at Rush Pediatric Specialty Care - Professional Building in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Food Poisoning and All Types of Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.