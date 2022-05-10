Overview

Dr. James Mossell III, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tifton, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Coffee Regional Medical Center, Colquitt Regional Medical Center, Crisp Regional Hospital, South Georgia Medical Center, Southwell Medical and Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mossell III works at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.