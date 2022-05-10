Dr. James Mossell III, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mossell III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Mossell III, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Mossell III, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tifton, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Coffee Regional Medical Center, Colquitt Regional Medical Center, Crisp Regional Hospital, South Georgia Medical Center, Southwell Medical and Tift Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mossell III works at
Locations
-
1
Tift Regional Anesthesia2227 US HIGHWAY 41 N, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 391-3320
-
2
Tift Area Healthcare Associates PC907 18th St E Ste 490, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 391-3320
Hospital Affiliations
- Coffee Regional Medical Center
- Colquitt Regional Medical Center
- Crisp Regional Hospital
- South Georgia Medical Center
- Southwell Medical
- Tift Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mossell III?
Dr. Mossell is a kind, caring doctor that listens to your input and as well as adding his. He will try new drugs if necessary and that he feels will improve my symptoms. He has been my doctor for many years and I feel very comfortable in his care.
About Dr. James Mossell III, DO
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1720195837
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mossell III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mossell III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mossell III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mossell III works at
Dr. Mossell III has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mossell III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mossell III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mossell III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mossell III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mossell III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.