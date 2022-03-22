Dr. James Moss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Moss, MD
Overview
Dr. James Moss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They completed their residency with Shands Jacksonville Med Center
Dr. Moss works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates of Lubbock3514 21st St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-1801Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Moss is great. Very caring and answers questions. Compassionate and doesn’t rush you.
About Dr. James Moss, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Shands Jacksonville Med Center
- Internal Medicine
