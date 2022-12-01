Dr. James Moss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Moss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Moss, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Moss works at
Locations
Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center1325 E Fortification St, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 354-4488Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Flowood Clinic4506 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 354-4488
Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center501 Baptist Dr Ste 120, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 354-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I actually felt listened to. He realized quickly what was most likely the issue and explained his thoughts on why this and why not that. I wish my Primary Care Physician visits felt the same way. I always feel rushed and barely listened to. Dr. Moss immediately made me feel as if he was listening to what I said. He also cared enough to try to find somewhere closer to where I live for more diagnostic testing. If you have a need to see a hand specialist, he is your guy!!
About Dr. James Moss, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama, Birmingham
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- University of Mississippi
- Orthopedic Surgery
