Overview

Dr. James Moss, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Moss works at Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Jackson, MS with other offices in Flowood, MS and Madison, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.