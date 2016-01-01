Dr. James Mosley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Mosley, MD
Overview
Dr. James Mosley, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Mosley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University Interventional Radiology Clinic1926 Alcoa Hwy Bldg F, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-4354
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mosley?
About Dr. James Mosley, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1518090125
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital, Washington University School of Medicine
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mosley accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mosley works at
Dr. Mosley has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mosley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.