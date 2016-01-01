Overview

Dr. James Mosley, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Mosley works at Texas Breast Specialists in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.