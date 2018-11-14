Dr. Moruzzi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Moruzzi, MD
Overview
Dr. James Moruzzi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / NEW YORK CITY TECHNICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Moruzzi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Olympia Fertility403 Black Hills Ln SW Ste E, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 786-1515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moruzzi?
Doctor Moruzzi is a awesome amazing Doctor. When all Doctor gave Up on Me for IVF Doctor M had hope. At 47 I tried my egg and donor egg. Last one took on dolor egg and now Z almost 4 years old. Most beautiful gift to give a woman is hope and now reality. He genuinely cares and that’s important. Process told only 1.5 years with Doctor M. He’s some special Doctor :-) Thank you Doctor Morruzi. Kim & Zoey
About Dr. James Moruzzi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1841288396
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / NEW YORK CITY TECHNICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moruzzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moruzzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moruzzi works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Moruzzi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moruzzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moruzzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moruzzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.