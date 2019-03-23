Dr. James Morrissey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrissey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Morrissey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Morrissey, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Dr. Morrissey works at
Locations
-
1
Amod P Tendulkar MD Inc.1617 N California St Ste 1D, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 948-1234
-
2
St. Joseph's Medical Center1800 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 948-1234
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Dameron Hospital
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morrissey?
Dr. Morrisey replaced my right femoral artery 15 years ago and I am still walking. He is a completely brilliant surgeon. Thank you Dr. Morrisey!
About Dr. James Morrissey, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1033223060
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrissey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrissey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrissey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrissey works at
Dr. Morrissey has seen patients for Pleural Effusion and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrissey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrissey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrissey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrissey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrissey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.